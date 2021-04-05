Man arrested after exposing himself to young girl at Valley Hobby Lobby

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man was arrested last week after he reportedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl at a Hobby Lobby in the northeast Valley.

Court records said authorities responded to a report just before 9 p.m. Friday of a man exposing himself to a girl at the store. Records indicate the man, later identified as 59-year-old Kenneth Dunford, was seen leaving the store in a gray Dodge Journey with Michigan license plates when security tried to confront him.

An officer eventually made contact with Dunford, who admitted he was at the Hobby Lobby recording the girl and allegedly exposed himself to her.

Police arrested Dunford who authorities say has a history of lewd behavior towards children and is known to travel all over the country.

Dunford faces two felony charges of indecent exposure and public sexual indecency to a minor.