2-year-old boy drowns in neighbor's pool, Scottsdale police investigating

Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 13, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating a drowning incident involving a toddler. 

Officers received the call for help Monday morning from a home near Scottsdale and Thomas roads.

Dispatchers were told the call was for a “baby not breathing” and instructed the callers to perform CPR. It was later learned that the call was related to a drowning incident.

Emergency crews took the child, identified as a 2-year-old boy, to a pediatric trauma hospital for treatment. He died at the hospital, police say.

The child reportedly drowned in a pool at a neighbor’s home.

Video from the scene showed the pool did not have a safety fence surrounding the water.

The incident is under investigation.

