Hotel releases statement after report that MLB canceled GM meeting because of virus

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia has released a statement after the MLB reportedly canceled its annual GM meetings that were being held at the hotel.

Sports Illustrated reports that the meetings were canceled after more than 30 of the executives attending the meetings and staying at the hotel had come down with an illness. According to SI, it was determined to be a virus that spread through the area.

A representative for Rob Goins, General Manager and Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia released the following statement:

"We are working with all appropriate parties to determine the cause of illness and will continue to follow safety protocols for the protection of our guests and staff, including wellness checks and contact tracing. Our dedicated team is taking every measure to ensure all guestrooms, banquet rooms and kitchens are thoroughly disinfected and sanitized per the hotel’s strict cleaning standards."

Health officials have not said what the virus is or exactly how widespread it was or is. The Maricopa County Health Department said they are following protocols for virus outbreaks but did not release additional details.

The annual meetings are held to let MLB team front office leaders discuss player moves and free agency.