Homeless dog hotel unveiled at Hunkapi Farms, hopes to provide safe haven for dogs while owner finds home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Experiencing homelessness in many cases, involves having to leave pets behind.

The agencies that provide a place for the homeless to stay temporarily do not typically take pets. That’s why on Saturday, the City of Phoenix announced its partnership with Hunkapi Farms in Scottsdale to provide what we could easily call a "pet hotel."

“In a place where you have lost everything, the last thing that you want to let go of is your thread of hope and that can oftentimes be our dogs. We know that as people who have homes that a worst day turns into an okay day the second our dogs greet us,” says Terra Schaad, Executive Director of Hunkapi Farms.

The program is called “Sit. Stay. Heal." For nearly two years, Councilwoman Laura Pastor worked with Terra Schaad along with Dean Tom Groves of Midwestern University to create this one-of-a-kind sanctuary.

"The idea is that we will allow their pets to stay here, so that they can get them back once they get back on their feet,” adds Schaad.

Hunkapi Farms can house anywhere from 12 to 15 dogs at any given time.

"They may a little malnourished or maybe too nourished, they will get physical exams by Midwestern University,” says Pastor.

Dean Tom Groves says his students in the veterinary medicine program will be on hand to provide anywhere from routine shots to ambulatory care for the animals. He also says it is important to understand the relationship between the person experiencing homelessness and their pet.

"It’s not surprising if the relationship that person has with their dog is the most positive mutually supportive relationship that person has…even though the person who is homelessness is experiencing hunger, they will make sure their dog eats before they do,” says Groves.

Another component of this program is to provide therapy for the actual pet owners. Hunkapi Farms is an animal therapy center that can help those who have experienced PTSD, anxiety and trauma.