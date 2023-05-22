Governor Katie Hobbs vetoes HB2441, further impacting Rio Verde Foothills water supply

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that some say could have helped solve the ongoing water woes in Rio Verde Foothills.

HB2441 would have essentially required large cities, in this case, Scottsdale, to execute an agreement with a third party for up to three years to treat and transport water to a standpipe and allow water to be hauled to homes outside the city's water service area under certain provisions.

Videos in the player above show ABC15's previous coverage of the Rio Verde Foothills water issues.

Governor Hobbs vetoed the bill Friday, according to a letter that stated the bill “fails to provide an immediate solution.”

Hobbs said, “we will not build a resilient Arizona with piecemeal, short-term proposals.”

Rio Verde Foothills residents have now been without a main water source for months. Residents were cut off by Scottsdale on January 1 for being outside city boundaries.

While the bill awaited a signature from Governor Hobbs, Scottsdale officials were calling for the governor to veto it.

"We hope they can resolve their problem but not make it ours," said Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega last week.

"First of all, it forces Scottsdale to be a utility for non-residents, outside Scottsdale boundaries, in the unincorporated area. That would violate our drought management plan," said Mayor Ortega. "The bill explicitly says Scottsdale is not a water utility under this bill."