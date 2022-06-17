Watch
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

Gas meter fire prompts evacuations near Scottsdale business

Scottsdale gas meter fire
Scottsdale Fire
Scottsdale gas meter fire
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 17:10:15-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Evacuations are underway for businesses near The Rack in Scottsdale.

Firefighters are working to put out a gas meter fire outside the business near Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard.

Scottsdale Fire officials say the fire started in a trash container and spread into a shed which included a gas meter.

The response was upgraded due to the heat and active fire at the meter, fire officials said.

Firefighters put out the bulk of the fire but an active gas leak remains.

Three occupants in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

Scottsdale Road is closed until further notice.

Southwest Gas was called to the scene and is working with fire crews to determine the best way to secure the active gas leak with fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Welcome Javier Soto to ABC15!