Gas meter fire prompts evacuations near Scottsdale business

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Evacuations are underway for businesses near The Rack in Scottsdale.

Firefighters are working to put out a gas meter fire outside the business near Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard.

Scottsdale Fire officials say the fire started in a trash container and spread into a shed which included a gas meter.

The response was upgraded due to the heat and active fire at the meter, fire officials said.

Firefighters put out the bulk of the fire but an active gas leak remains.

Three occupants in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

Scottsdale Road is closed until further notice.

Southwest Gas was called to the scene and is working with fire crews to determine the best way to secure the active gas leak with fire.