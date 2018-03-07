Four puppies recovering at humane society after being rescued by Scottsdale Police

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Four puppies were removed from a Scottsdale location by police officers due to unsanitary living conditions.

On Monday, Scottsdale police removed a 9-month-old German Shepherd and three 4-week-old Labrador Retriever mixes from their previous living conditions as part of an "animal cruelty case," police said.

A spokeswoman with the Arizona Humane Society says the pups were taken to AHS' trauma hospital for treatment.

The Labrador Retrievers were malnourished and are recovering from giardia, a parasite that infects the gastrointestinal tract of a dog and can cause diarrhea, vomiting, weight loss and lethargy, the AHS spokeswoman said.

Typically dogs become sick with giardia if they've consumed water contaminated with feces, AHS officials said. The infection can be passed on to animals and people.

it's unclear if the dogs were living at a home, shelter, or other location when they were rescued.

After the group is released from the hospital they'll continue their recovery at an AHS Foster Hero home.