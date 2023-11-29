Former Scottsdale MMA fighter arrested for alleged international child sex crimes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter from Scottsdale has been arrested over child sex trafficking allegations and other related crimes.

James Bond, whose former legal name is Jaymes Christopher Shulte, was arrested on Thanksgiving Day at Miami International Airport. The arrest came after he was denied entry into Argentina.

Bond had his initial court appearance in Miami on Monday, in which he faces multiple charges including sex trafficking of minors, engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places, production of child pornography for importation to the United States, and other crimes.

He is set to be transported from Miami to Arizona to face charges. An exact date for his transfer hasn't been announced.

In an indictment brought against Bond, he is accused of multiple child sex crimes in Colombia. He is also alleged to have produced videos of children in sex acts and distributed them through his website.

Homeland Security Investigations in Phoenix is handling the investigation, along with the Columbian National Police, HSI Bogota, HSI Miami, and HSI Buenos Aires. The United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, is handling the prosecution.

No other details have been released.