Firefighters battle fire at Valley home amid triple-digit temperatures

SCOTTSDALE — Firefighters battled a fire that sparked at a Valley home near Cactus Road and Tatum Blvd. Sunday morning.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a home in the area.

Firefighters soon arrived and evacuated all the construction workers who were working to remodel the home.

As fire crews began to work on controlling the flames, officials said the roof partially collapsed and forced crews to continue the fight outside the structure.

Fire officials said due to the size of the home and today's extreme temperatures, more firefighters were called to replace personnel more frequently and allow crews to stay safe and hydrated.

Firefighters were able to control the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

No injuries were reported. No one was displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.