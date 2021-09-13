Firefighter, 1 other hospitalized after bee attack near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A firefighter and two others suffered injuries after being stung by bees near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road Monday morning.

Crews responded to the area and found a large hive after two people received multiple bee stings.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

One Scottsdale firefighter was also stung during the incident and was taken to the hospital.

Their exact conditions have not been released.

Fire crews foamed the hive and a beekeeper is expected to further assess it, officials said.