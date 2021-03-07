FD: 2-year-old in serious condition following near-drowning in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 2-year-old child is in serious condition following a near-drowning in Scottsdale Sunday afternoon.

Scottsdale fire officials responded to a drowning call at Pima and Chaparral Roads at around 2 p.m.

Officials say they transported the child to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

"As temperatures warm up please remember to watch your kids around water," said Captain Dean S. Gehl with the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Further details surrounding this incident are not known at this time.

This is the fifth reported near-drowning in 2021.