Menu

Watch
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

FD: 2-year-old in serious condition following near-drowning in Scottsdale

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Scottsdale Police Department
Scottsdale Police Department
Posted at 2:51 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 17:20:24-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 2-year-old child is in serious condition following a near-drowning in Scottsdale Sunday afternoon.

Scottsdale fire officials responded to a drowning call at Pima and Chaparral Roads at around 2 p.m.

Officials say they transported the child to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

"As temperatures warm up please remember to watch your kids around water," said Captain Dean S. Gehl with the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Further details surrounding this incident are not known at this time.

This is the fifth reported near-drowning in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV