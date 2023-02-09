Fan gifted with signed glove after being hit with golf ball at WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man was gifted a signed glove after getting hit by a golf ball at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Thursday.

Larry Dewar says he was walking along the 15th green with his sons-in-law when he started hearing people yell, "Ball!"

"The ball grazed me in the forehead and I fell down," Dewar said.

KNXV

"The funny part about the story is it was Taylor [Pendrith], a Canadian golfer."

Dewar is visiting from Manitoba, Canada, attending the Phoenix open on his 61st birthday.

"He felt so bad that the ball hit me, he gave me his glove and signed it for me. It was an amazing thing."