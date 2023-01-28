Exclusive: Valley woman’s car torched by Molotov cocktail in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Saturday night dinner out with friends turned into a phone call from Scottsdale police.

“I walked outside, and I saw my car completely surrounded with crime scene tape and ashes all over the place. I was a little in shock. I had no idea what had really happened at that point,” Linda B. told ABC15.

Linda’s Lexus was torched by what police are calling a Molotov cocktail.

"The whole car was covered in ashes. The interior of my car was covered with ashes. Underneath my hood, there was a lot of damage that has to still be repaired,” she said.

The damage will cost her more than $5,000.

Thankfully her car is drivable, and insurance can cover the costs. But had it not been for a Good Samaritan at a nearby business, the damage could have been much worse.

Linda recalled, "The gentleman that owns the yogurt store right next door to Z Teja’s, had gotten his fire extinguisher came out, put the fire out, or I probably would have sustained way more damages than what I had.”

Linda was the first of four incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

Scottsdale police say her situation happened January 7th just before 8 p.m., near 83rd Street and Hayden Road.

The second instance happened on January 14th just after 7 p.m., in the parking lot of Postino Highland.

Police say witnesses heard a loud crash and saw a Telsa on fire. Those nearby used dirt to try to put out the flames.

Three days later, vandals struck again in the same area. This time around 8:45 p.m. where there was minor damage to a parked car. Police say a glass object hit one of the doors.

Then four days later, on the 21st around 8 p.m. the Campo Italian parking lot was hit near 82nd Street and Hayden Road. Thankfully, nothing and no one was hurt.

Police are following up with Linda as they continue their investigation.

"They wanted to make sure that I hadn't been in those other areas, and somebody was targeting me,” she said.

At this point, no arrests have been made. If you know anything call Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or 480-312-8477 (TIPS).

