DPS: Suspect in custody after pursuit ends in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A suspect is in custody following a pursuit through multiple cities that ended in Scottsdale early Sunday morning.

Officers and troopers from across the valley have all stopped here on the Loop 101 NB near 90th Street after a widespread pursuit of a driver. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/WHpw6n2Ty9 — Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) May 13, 2018

Police received reports of a possible drunk driver around 3 a.m. in the area of McKellips and Scottsdale roads after a person spotted the car driving with a flat fire, a police spokesperson said. Officers attempted to stop the car but the driver continued at "normal speeds."

DPS located the suspect and continued pursuing the vehicle throughout the Valley, police said. The pursuit went into Mesa, back through Tempe, up to Peoria and through Glendale before ending in Scottsdale.

The car was driving at normal speeds with one blown out tire, authorities said.

The vehicle "spun out" on Loop 101 near 90th Street in Scottsdale around 5 a.m., officials said. DPS troopers chased the suspect briefly on-foot before the driver was taken into custody.

It's not immediately known if the driver was impaired.

According to Tempe police, troopers pursued the car for nearly an hour and a half for about 70 miles. During the incident, speeds reached up to 90 miles-per-hour.

