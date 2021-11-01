Construction worker, bystander trapped into 25-foot deep trench in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Fire officials say crews are working to rescue a worker who fell into a trench, and a bystander who got stuck, at a construction site in Scottsdale Monday.

The construction worker, identified as a 43-year-old man, accidentally fell down a 25-foot trench, according to a spokesperson with the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Officials say a bystander jumped in the trench to help the injured worker and firefighters are working to rescue both people.

The man, according to officials, is awake and alert.

Crews have to be careful with the rescue and how they approach the rescue due to the risk of collapse, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 as we gather more details.