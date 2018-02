SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Almost every dealership has their own service department and Barrett-Jackson is no exception. However, there's a service shop there that you've most likely never seen.

Known as the "speed shop," it's off limits to the public. You have to be a high roller to get your car serviced here!

It's where some of Barrett-Jackson's highest profile clients have their cars worked on. Even Craig Jackson, the CEO of the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company, takes his cars there.

ABC15's John Trierweiler got a sneak peek at the shop on ABC15 Mornings, which has serviced some of the world's most famous cars, including the Batmobile.

