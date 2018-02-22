Coronado High School student arrested for posting threat to social media

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Authorities say an 18-year-old high school student has been arrested for posting a threat to social media.

A Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson says officers were contacted by the Scottsdale Unified School District early Wednesday about a post made by Fabian Delgado.

In the post, Delgado, a student at Coronado High School, posed in a picture with what appeared to be an assault rifle. A message attached to the same post said, at least in part, "don't go to school tomorrow."

Officers determined the rifle depicted in the post was an Airsoft rifle, not a firearm, and said Delgado had no intention of committing violence toward anyone at school.

Due to the disruption his post caused at school, police said Delgado was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.