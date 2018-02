SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale residents may notice something new hitting the streets. The city has approved a contract with a new ambulance provider. But not everyone is happy about it.

In December 2017, the Scottsdale City Council unanimously picked a new provider. A company called Maricopa Ambulance.

The company CEO Bryan Gibson says people can expect, "All brand new ambulances. All brand new equipment."

But officials with the old service, American Medical Response Transport, say there are some problems with the new contract.

John Karolzak with AMRT said, "I'm not sure this was thoroughly vetted," and that the new agreement doesn't meet Arizona Department of Health Standards.

They claim with this new plan; there will be EMTs in the vehicle instead of licensed paramedics.

Karolzak adds, "When the ambulance beats the fire truck to the scene you're getting a lower level of service."

But Scottsdale fire chief Tom Shannon says that's not true. "If we have a critical patient, both of our paramedics are going anyway, so I really reject that out of hand," Shannon adds.

AMRT filed a formal protest and asked for reconsideration from the city, but that was denied.

Meantime, Shannon says he's ready to move forward.

"We know them well. We have a high degree of confidence that they're going to be able to deliver what they've intended in this contract," Shannon concluded.

Maricopa Ambulance is scheduled to begin service by mid-February.

Meantime, AMRT officials say they aren't giving up. They are still weighing options on what to do next.