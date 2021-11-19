Chaparral school staff member arrested for sexual misconduct involving special needs student

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale high school staff member has been arrested after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving a student.

Chaparral High School sent a letter to parents on Friday, saying staff member Nicholas Claus was arrested Thursday amid an investigation into sexual misconduct with a special needs student.

Scottsdale police confirmed the 62-year-old was taken into custody on sexual abuse, child abuse, and public sexual indecency charges.

According to police, Chaparral administrators notified school resource officers Thursday morning of an incident involving Claus and the student. Responding detectives took over the investigation, and arrested Claus.

School officials say it does not appear any other students or staff were involved in the incident.

Scottsdale police said due to the victim being underage, "no further information about the incident will be released."

Scottsdale Unified also released a statement Friday afternoon addressing the incident, saying:

Mr. Nicholas Claus was hired by the Scottsdale Unified School District on August 21, 2019 as an instructional support paraeducator assigned to Chaparral High School. He cleared a pre-employment background check in August 2019.

Mr. Claus was arrested at school late yesterday morning by Scottsdale Police. Since then, it is our understanding that he has been charged with multiple felonies.

If these allegations are determined to be true, this behavior is reprehensible.

Scottsdale Unified highly encourages district parents, students, former students and staff to immediately report any inappropriate behavior by an SUSD employee to local law enforcement authorities and the District’s Human Resources Department at 480-484-6200.

