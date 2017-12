SCOTTSDALE - At least one person was injured after a fiery two-car crash on a major Valley freeway Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on northbound Loop 101 at Hayden around 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Fire units are on scene at L-101 eastbound at Hayden. Only the HOV lane is open. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/db1c2ryiFO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 28, 2017

Arizona Department of Transportation video showed thick black smoke coming from one of the victim's vehicles before crews could put the fire out. Officials tell ABC15 the occupant of the car was able to get out safely.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves said there appear to be injuries involved, the extent of which are unknown.

