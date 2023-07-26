Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale unveils new kitchen for teens

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale has opened a brand new kitchen at its teen center.

The Piper Teen Yum Hub was unveiled Tuesday morning at the Virginia G. Piper Branch.

A LoanDepot campaign helped fund the project aimed at updating the kitchen that was outdated and hadn’t been touched since it was built in 1991.

The new space helps teens learn to cook and create healthy lifestyles. It will be used daily by teens for snack bar sales, culinary activities, and educational purposes.

RELATED: Gila River Indian Community Boys & Girls Club gets major renovations

The Virginia G. Piper branch is located at 10515 E Lakeview Dr. in Scottsdale.