Blood donations urgently needed: Where you can donate blood

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Vitalant is partnering with Scottsdale Quarter to host an urgent blood drive on Tuesday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The non-profit said they have less than a four-day supply of most blood types and below a two-day supply of type O blood as the country is currently experiencing a severe blood donation shortage.

As demand for blood is increasing, they are hoping to receive donations of all blood types, but especially type O, as it is what’s often used in trauma situations and is the most transfused blood type.

Those interested can register for the event, here, and enter the sponsor code, "ScottsdaleQtr" to sign up for that specific location.

Vitalant's bloodmobile will be parking at the corner of 73rd Place and South Street in the loading zone next to Design Within Reach.

Vitalant recently partnered with the Arizona Coyotes to host a blood drive at Gila River Arena. Another blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., inside the Peoria Police Department, 8531 W. Cinnabar Avenue.

People can register for the Peoria blood drive at the same link listed above. The sponsor code for that event is "Peoria."