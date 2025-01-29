BIG WINNER! A lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Scottsdale Circle K

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Did you win big? One lucky person is holding a ticket worth $2 million from Monday's Powerball drawing!

Lottery officials say a ticket purchased in Scottsdale doubled its winnings with a Power Play x2.

The $2 million ticket was purchased at the Circle K located at McDowell Road and 68th Street in Scottsdale.

Monday's winning Powerball numbers are: 02 40 47 53 55 20

Officials say the ticket has not yet been claimed as of Tuesday afternoon. If you have the winning ticket contact the Arizona Lottery Office.