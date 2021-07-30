Watch
Barrett-Jackson acquires ClassicCars.com

Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett Jackson Auction Co., looking at a restored 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 EXP known among car enthusiasts as “Little Red.” Barrett Jackson is expanding its business from auctions with the acquisition of Phoenix-based Collector Car Network Inc., which includes the popular ClassicCars.com
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 12:45:32-04

Scottsdale-based collector car auction house Barrett-Jackson Holdings, the parent company of Barrett-Jackson Auction Co., is expanding its business by acquiring Phoenix-based Collector Car Network Inc.

The acquisition, which was announced Thursday, includes ClassicCars.com, AutoHunter, The ClassicCars.com Journal and the Future Collector Car Show.

“Barrett-Jackson Auction Company and ClassicCars.com are two of the most respected companies in the collector car hobby,” Craig Jackson, the chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, said in a statement. “Our internationally broadcast live events and their online platforms are unrivaled. Working together, we will better serve our booming customer base, as well as attract the next generation of collectors to the hobby.”

The financial terms of the deal have not been made public. Collector Car Network's brands will stay in place.

