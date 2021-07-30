Barrett-Jackson acquires ClassicCars.com

Scottsdale-based collector car auction house Barrett-Jackson Holdings, the parent company of Barrett-Jackson Auction Co., is expanding its business by acquiring Phoenix-based Collector Car Network Inc.

The acquisition, which was announced Thursday, includes ClassicCars.com, AutoHunter, The ClassicCars.com Journal and the Future Collector Car Show.

“Barrett-Jackson Auction Company and ClassicCars.com are two of the most respected companies in the collector car hobby,” Craig Jackson, the chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, said in a statement. “Our internationally broadcast live events and their online platforms are unrivaled. Working together, we will better serve our booming customer base, as well as attract the next generation of collectors to the hobby.”

The financial terms of the deal have not been made public. Collector Car Network's brands will stay in place.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.