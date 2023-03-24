Watch Now
AZ Game and Fish searching for coyote that attacked two toddlers in Scottsdale

Posted at 9:14 PM, Mar 23, 2023
SCOTTSDALE — Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching for a coyote that is believed to have attacked two toddlers in Scottsdale this week.

Officials say the first incident happened on Saturday at Aztec Park, near 100th Street and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. On Wednesday, another toddler was attacked at a house about two miles south of the first incident. Both toddlers were treated for minor injuries.

The coyote is only described as being large and healthy.

Officials believe the coyote may have been illegally fed in the past and thus shows little fear of people.

Any coyote sightings in the area of 94th Street and Thompson Peak Parkway are to be reported as soon as possible to 623-236-7201. The line is open 24/7.

The department reminds parents to keep their children close while outdoors and be vigilant until the coyote is located.

