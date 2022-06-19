Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Point2Homes compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state in the United States. As of June 2022, the most expensive home in Arizona is on the market for $28,000,000. It’s the 18th priciest home currently for sale in the country.$28,000,000 - 20958 N 112th Street, Scottsdale - 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms/13,617 square feet - Photos/info from Point2Homes on 6/15/22 Point2Homes

Point2Homes compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state in the United States. As of June 2022, the most expensive home in Arizona is on the market for $28,000,000. It’s the 18th priciest home currently for sale in the country.$28,000,000 - 20958 N 112th Street, Scottsdale - 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms/13,617 square feet - Photos/info from Point2Homes on 6/15/22 Point2Homes

Point2Homes compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state in the United States. As of June 2022, the most expensive home in Arizona is on the market for $28,000,000. It’s the 18th priciest home currently for sale in the country.$28,000,000 - 20958 N 112th Street, Scottsdale - 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms/13,617 square feet - Photos/info from Point2Homes on 6/15/22 Point2Homes

Point2Homes compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state in the United States. As of June 2022, the most expensive home in Arizona is on the market for $28,000,000. It’s the 18th priciest home currently for sale in the country.$28,000,000 - 20958 N 112th Street, Scottsdale - 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms/13,617 square feet - Photos/info from Point2Homes on 6/15/22 Point2Homes

Point2Homes compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state in the United States. As of June 2022, the most expensive home in Arizona is on the market for $28,000,000. It’s the 18th priciest home currently for sale in the country.$28,000,000 - 20958 N 112th Street, Scottsdale - 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms/13,617 square feet - Photos/info from Point2Homes on 6/15/22 Point2Homes

Point2Homes compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state in the United States. As of June 2022, the most expensive home in Arizona is on the market for $28,000,000. It’s the 18th priciest home currently for sale in the country.$28,000,000 - 20958 N 112th Street, Scottsdale - 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms/13,617 square feet - Photos/info from Point2Homes on 6/15/22 Point2Homes

Point2Homes compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state in the United States. As of June 2022, the most expensive home in Arizona is on the market for $28,000,000. It’s the 18th priciest home currently for sale in the country.$28,000,000 - 20958 N 112th Street, Scottsdale - 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms/13,617 square feet - Photos/info from Point2Homes on 6/15/22 Point2Homes

Point2Homes compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state in the United States. As of June 2022, the most expensive home in Arizona is on the market for $28,000,000. It’s the 18th priciest home currently for sale in the country.$28,000,000 - 20958 N 112th Street, Scottsdale - 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms/13,617 square feet - Photos/info from Point2Homes on 6/15/22 Point2Homes

Point2Homes compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state in the United States. As of June 2022, the most expensive home in Arizona is on the market for $28,000,000. It’s the 18th priciest home currently for sale in the country.$28,000,000 - 20958 N 112th Street, Scottsdale - 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms/13,617 square feet - Photos/info from Point2Homes on 6/15/22 Point2Homes

Prev 1 / Ad Next