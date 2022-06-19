Watch
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Arizona's most expensive home on the market right now

Point2Homes compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state in the United States. As of June 2022, the most expensive home in Arizona is on the market for $28,000,000. It’s the 18th priciest home currently for sale in the country. It is listed by Dana Bloom with Engel & Volkers Scottsdale.

