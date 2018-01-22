Arizona Fine Art Expo opens in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - For the 14th year, the Arizona Fine Art Expo has set up shop in Scottsdale for ten weeks of daily art demos, classes and much more.

Considered one of the most respected art shows in Arizona, the art expo showcases more than 100 artists with patron-friendly working studios, allowing visitors to talk with artists as they create new works of art right in front of their eyes. Guests can not only meet the artists and learn about their style and inspiration, but purchase art directly from them.

New to the Arizona Fine Art Expo this year is glassblowing and glass fuming demonstrations/classes along with chainsaw sculpture demonstrations. Visitors can also stroll through one of the Valley's largest sculpture gardens with nearly 20 stone, metal, glass and mixed media sculptures.

Located at the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Jomax roads, the Arizona Fine Art Expo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., rain or shine, until March 25th. A season pass is $10 and $8 for seniors and military, children 12 and under are free.