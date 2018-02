SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Arizona attorney general is calling for a halt to construction work in the Scottsdale Unified School District that they say was unlawfully contracted.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a complaint in Maricopa County Superior Court on Thursday asking for an injunction to stop two projects.

Brnovich states in the documents a district committee overseeing the bidding process did not comply with state procurement laws.

He alleges the head of an architecture firm serving on the committee unlawfully influenced the outcome.

District Superintendent Denise Birdwell is currently on leave in the wake of growing concern about conflicts of interest related to the construction projects.