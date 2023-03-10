Ambulance and vehicle collide in north Scottsdale, no reported injuries

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An ambulance was involved in a crash in north Scottsdale near 94th Street and Bell Road.
Scottsdale police say an ambulance and vehicle crashed, causing the ambulance to roll over.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The area is closed to drivers until further notice.
🚨#TrafficAlert 🚨 94th St and Bell Rd is closed E/B and S/B for a vehicle and ambulance collision roll over. Non life threatening injuries reported and no cause reported at this time. Please find alt route. pic.twitter.com/MTOOFieVRy— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) March 10, 2023