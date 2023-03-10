Watch Now
Ambulance and vehicle collide in north Scottsdale, no reported injuries

Posted at 3:20 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 17:22:42-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An ambulance was involved in a crash in north Scottsdale near 94th Street and Bell Road.

Scottsdale police say an ambulance and vehicle crashed, causing the ambulance to roll over.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The area is closed to drivers until further notice.

