Aircraft makes apparent hard landing on Scottsdale golf course Thursday afternoon

A small plane appears to have emergency landed on a Scottsdale golf course.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Mar 23, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Emergency personnel are on the scene of a reported aircraft that went down on a golf course in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.

The craft reportedly went down near Alma School and Jomax roads around 12:30 p.m.

Plane lands on Scottsdale golf course

Aerial footage shows the plane on a fairway at the course with some damage to the plane.

There's no word on how many people were in the aircraft when it went down.

It's not known if anyone was hurt.

