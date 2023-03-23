Aircraft makes apparent hard landing on Scottsdale golf course Thursday afternoon

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Emergency personnel are on the scene of a reported aircraft that went down on a golf course in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.

The craft reportedly went down near Alma School and Jomax roads around 12:30 p.m.

VIDEO of the aircraft down, in player below:

Plane lands on Scottsdale golf course

Aerial footage shows the plane on a fairway at the course with some damage to the plane.

There's no word on how many people were in the aircraft when it went down.

KNXV

It's not known if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.