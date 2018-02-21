5 Valley resorts earn 2018 AAA Diamond awards

AAA’s 2018 list of Arizona Five and Four Diamond hotels and restaurants is hot off the press. This year, nearly 50 Valley hotels and restaurants earned the prestigious Five Diamond status or Four Diamond award.



Two new properties were added to Arizona’s list this year. Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley and Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa in Scottsdale both earned AAA’s Four Diamond award.



Scottsdale holds the No. 5 spot in North America as a city with the greatest number of Five Diamond hotels. And with 23 Scottsdale properties earning a Five or Four Diamond status, the city is home to more than one-third of Arizona's overall Five and Four Diamond list.



Below is the list of Valley hotels and restaurants that earned the AAA Five Diamond designation for 2018:

Kai - Chandler

- Chandler Fairmont Scottsdale Princess - Scottsdale

- Scottsdale Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North - Scottsdale

- Scottsdale The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort - Scottsdale

- Scottsdale The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort - Scottsdale

AAA began field inspections of lodgings and restaurants in 1937, then went to a formal rating system in 1963 that in 1976 evolved into the Diamond Rating system for lodgings. The Diamond Ratings for restaurants started in 1985. The AAA inspectors who assign these ratings have a wide range of hospitality experience – their resumes include stints as hotel managers and food and beverage experts – that gives them an authoritative perspective. Inspectors provide an unmatched first-person, on-site view of emerging trends, which includes the continuing evolution of technology to elevate the guest experience.



To see the complete lists of 2018 AAA Four and Five Diamond hotels and restaurants, visit AAA.com/DiamondAwards.