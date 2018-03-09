5 must-try burgers in the Valley

PHOENIX - ABC15 asked around to see where some locals like to grab their favorite burger.

Taryn Jeffries, who runs PhoenixBites.com, recommends getting your burger fix from Ingo's Food Stand or Aioli's Gourmet Burgers Food Truck.

[Ingo's is] "the perfect excuse you need to step outside, grab a bite to eat and get a little Vitamin D. Their burgers are made with certified Angus beef and the best ingredients around," said Jeffries in an email.

It's located at 4501 N. 40th Street.

Jefferies said Aioli's burgers are fresh, fancy and are made with local ingredients.

"The combination of ingredients is creative and thoughtful and always delicious. (They even have a vegetarian Falafel Burger that makes even this meat eater think about changing her way!) Since Aioli is a burger truck, it moves a lot. You can see where they're going to be by viewing their calendar online.

The duo behind 2GeeksWhoEat.com, or Geeks Who Eat, recommends the DeSoto Burger Joint or Four Peaks Brewery.

"Anything with Chef Stephen Jones' name on it is going to be amazing," the duo said in an email. "Every burger is full of flavor and cooked to perfection." They recommend the Poblano burger and the DCM Bar's Monster Bloody Mary slider.

DeSoto is located at 915 N. Central Avenue.

With Four Peaks, they recommend the jalapeno popper and the Continental Divide.

Four Peaks has locations in Tempe, Sky Harbor International Airport and Scottsdale.

WHAT ABOUT SHAKE SHACK?

We didn't forget about Shake Shack.

Shake Shack began as a hot dog cart in New York and sprouted to include burgers, custard, beer and wine. Since then they've opened up more locations and built a fan base. The first Arizona location opens at 11 a.m. Friday at Scottsdale's Fashion Square. Two other locations are planned for Uptown Plaza and Scottsdale's Kierland Commons.

The Scottsdale location will feature two specialty custards: the Camelback Shack and the Dust Devil. It will also feature beer from Grand Canyon Brewery and SanTan Brewery.