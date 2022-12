SCOTTSDALE — A 2-year-old child died after being pulled from the pool Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale, near Pima and McDowell roads.

Police received a call around 12 p.m. for a child in distress.

Crews attempted to give the child life-saving measures before taking the child to the hospital.

The child died at the hospital.

Officials say no foul play is being reported at this time.

It is unknown how long the child was in the water.