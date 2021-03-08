VIDEO: 2 women cited after Bath & Body Works brawl at Scottsdale Fashion Square

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say two women were cited after a brawl broke out at a Bath & Body Works inside Scottsdale Fashion Square mall Saturday.

Scottsdale police said officers responded to a disturbance inside the store just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation revealed that an argument occurred between two groups of people waiting in line to check out. The argument later became physical.

Store employees attempted to break up the fight and had those involved leave the store.

Police identified the women involved as 25-year-old Briana Johnson and 45-year-old Johlyn O’Daniel who were both cited for assault and disorderly conduct.

Authorities said both women were later released at the scene.

Watch video from the incident in the video player below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Bath and Body Works brawl at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Scottsdale police do not believe the incident was racially motivated or related to COVID-19 rules and restrictions.

Video of the altercation went viral shortly after the fight started.

In a statement following the incident, Bath and Body Works' parent company L Brands says, "We are deeply concerned by the incident in one of our stores and are currently investigating the matter in partnership with local law enforcement."