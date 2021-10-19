$1M winning Powerball ticket purchased in the Valley remains unclaimed

Check your tickets!

One lucky Valley Powerball player purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million back in May that has yet to be claimed.

The Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket is set to expire Tuesday, November 19 unless the player who purchased it claims it.

The ticket was purchased on May 21 at a Circle K store located at 7140 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale.

“This is an amazing opportunity for one lucky player to make their dreams come true and take home a truly life-changing win,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said.

Six other high-tier prizes totaling $1,260,000 also remain unclaimed, according to the Arizona Lottery.

Players are advised to check their tickets at Arizona Lottery self-serve ticket checkers, available at over 3,000 retailers across the state.

You can also check your tickets by using the free mobile ticket checker app.

