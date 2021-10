SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 13-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a stabbing at Mohave Middle School.

According to Scottsdale police, there was an “isolated incident” where a 13-year-old female student stabbed a male student at the school.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old girl was taken into custody and will be referred to the juvenile division of MCAO.

Scottsdale Unified School District says families have been notified of the incident.