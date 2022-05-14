Rising gas prices hit new record, impacting local flower shop

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — U.S. gas prices have set records four days in a row, impacting more than just folks at the pump.

Barbara Martinez, who has worked at Paradise Valley Florist for several years, says they’re just trying to keep their business blooming.

It’s located at 2932 N 68th St #6, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.

Martinez says while they are doing everything they can to stay afloat, rising gas costs are making things difficult, cutting into their profits.

“We can’t believe it. We’re just…like in total shock,” she said when thinking about how expensive a gallon of gas has gotten.

She says the gas price hike has affected them in every way.

“We used to fill up with a certain amount of money and now it’s almost doubled,” Martinez told ABC15.

They also had at least three drivers for delivery services. Now, they’re down to one. Though, that’s not all.

“Some of our flowers went up 28%, some of our flowers that were being shipped in, and that’s because of gas prices,” she said.

Aldo Vazquez with AAA Arizona says gas prices aren’t going down anytime soon, adding the cost of crude oil is higher than in previous years. The cost of crude oil skyrocketed going from a low of $65 in December for a barrel, to a high of $119 by March of 2022.

Though there are other factors.

“The war in Ukraine is having a significant impact in the global market and also the shutdown in China over COVID,” he told ABC15.

Not to mention the price for a gallon of gas in Arizona is higher than the national average.

“The average for a gallon of gasoline nationwide is $4.43. Here in Arizona, it’s about $4.72,” said Vazquez.

According to AAA, gas has increased 16 cents in the last week, 35 cents in the last month, and $1.41 in the last year. This week's records topped the nation’s previous record of $4.33 set back on March 11.

With that in mind, Martinez tells ABC15 they’re doing everything they can to save money.

“We buy in bulk and we…we order our shipments early,” she said.

Folks at Paradise Valley Florist even pack their delivery van with arrangements.

“We have at least 10, as many as we can in a truck, and then we do a route,” she said.

This is all in an effort to stay in the green and keep their business afloat.

“It’s really hit us bad,” said Martinez.

Though Martinez says they are thankful for all the customers that continue coming in and supporting them. They feel they’ll be able to get through this, with the community's support.