Report: Phoenix ranks 16th for household spending among major U.S. cities

PHOENIX — A new study shows Phoenix ranks 16th for household spending on monthly bills among major cities.

The report calculated the average cost of a family’s mortgage or rent as well as car loans, utilities, car insurance, cable/internet, phones, health insurance, alarms and life insurance.

According to the report, the average family spent $2,272 on all of those things combined in 2023, which is up 11% from 2022.

The most expensive major city to live in is San Jose, California at $3,504.

The cheapest is Detroit, Michigan at $1,571.

Paradise Valley is the most expensive city for monthly bills in the Valley at $3,391.

Scottsdale is second at $2,740.

Glendale ($2,069) and Tolleson ($2,071) are listed as the two cheapest cities across the Valley.