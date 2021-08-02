Knight Transportation co-founder lists Paradise Valley mansion for $15M

Randy Knight, the co-founder of Phoenix-based Knight Transportation Inc., has listed his Paradise Valley mansion for $15 million.

Jim Bruske, the listing agent for the home at 6121 N. Nauni Valley Drive, said he's had potential homebuyers coming in from China, New York and northern California since listing it 70 days ago.

"It's going to be a buyer from somewhere other than Arizona," said Bruske, manager of Engel & Volkers' Scottsdale Waterfront office.

Sitting on a 2.8-acre lot, the main house is 5,700 square feet, with a 600-square-foot guest house nearby and a 4-car garage that has a high ceiling that could stack four more cars on top with a lift.

"The guest house is a 'mini me' version of this home," Bruske said.

He said Knight hired Desert Star Construction to build the home in 2016 for himself, but has been looking to downsize, so Bruske helped Knight find a smaller home.

