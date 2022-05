PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — A child is in critical condition after a near-drowning incident near 64th Street and Shea Boulevard Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area around 11:30 a.m. after a 4-year-old boy was pulled from a pool.

The child was reportedly breathing on his own, but was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Family reportedly told officials it's unknown how long the child was in the water.

No further information was immediately available.