Armed woman shot by MCSO deputies in Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — A woman is recovering at a hospital after getting shot by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies in Paradise Valley.

Officials say the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, when deputies were serving a search warrant near Lincoln Drive and Tatum Boulevard.

While the warrant was being served, MCSO says a woman waved a weapon while engaging with the deputies.

Deputies then fired a round, striking the woman, according to officials.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her name hasn't been released.

No deputies were hurt during the incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

No further details have been provided.