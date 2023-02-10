An inside look at one of the most exclusive Super Bowl parties

One of the most exclusive parties during Super Bowl weekend is not happening in a club or near State Farm Stadium. It will be at the private home of Dr. Pablo Prichard on Saturday, February 11, and only the V.I.P. of the V.I.Ps will be invited.

Dr. Prichard’s five-acre estate in Paradise Valley will be the site of the Big Game Big Give, an event that costs $3,000 to attend. However, the money raised will go to multiple charities, including the Justin J. Watt Foundation, The Vincere Foundation, and The Giving Back Fund.

“It’s really kismet,” Dr. Prichard said. “Dr. [Vershalee] Shukla and I, who run Vincere Cancer Center and the Vincere Foundation, were actually in the initial stages of planning a charity fundraiser for the foundation. And that's when I got a call from Felicia who was running the charity event for The Giving Back Fund.”

Months worth of planning for the Big Game Big Give party led to weeks' worth of renovations on Dr. Prichard’s home.

“It was a complete overhaul of the five acres that surrounds this house,” said Rahima Blaza, the co-founder of KeyGlee and a part of A&E’s Triple Digit Flip. “So all of the areas outside needed to be redone, new artificial turf. The fountains need to become operational, all of that. And there's a pond.”

Dr. Prichard’s five-acre estate comes with the aforementioned pond, a pool, seven bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a wine-tasting room. And construction on his property is still underway two days before the Big Game Big Give party.

“The construction, just getting the house ready for the event, that's been, I mean, a lot of fun. But also, you know, a little bit chaotic,” Dr. Prichard said.

Once construction is complete, Dr. Prichard’s home will be even more equipped to handle what Marc Pollick, the CEO of The Giving Back Fund, described as “an event that you remember for years.”

“It's about 100 celebrities and 400 people who pay for the right to help charities and do something good,” Pollick said. “So it's a meaningful event. And there's a lot of events I've been to and you've been to, all of Super Bowl week that, you know, they kind of blend together. This will not blend together.”

Retired Arizona Cardinal J.J. Watt is slated to emcee the event, with singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw performing.

Night of, Pollick said he hopes the Big Game Big Give can beat the record it set last time the Super Bowl was in Arizona, by raising more than $1.6 million.

“To be on a stage like this and see so many people care enough to come and support us and, and people like Pablo to open their homes, it's overwhelming,” Pollock said. “It's just overwhelming, and I can't express enough gratitude.”