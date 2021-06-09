MCSO searching for man missing at Bartlett Lake

A search is underway at Barlett Lake for a man who was reported missing Tuesday night.

According to officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report last night of a man who went under water at the lake and did not resurface.

It was reported the man went out to swim with friends and family near Bartlett Lake Reservoir.

Just before 7:30 p.m. witnesses said the man was attempting to retrieve an inflatable tube that floated off into the lake. Shortly after, he started yelling for help and then went under water, said MCSO.

Lake patrol deputies were unable to locate him last night and divers are attempting to locate a body.