FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — Check your Powerball tickets!

Someone in the Valley may be holding a $50,000 winner!

The winning ticket was from Wednesday's drawing.

The Arizona Lottery says it was sold at the Circle K at 17125 East Shea Boulevard in Fountain Hills.

No one hit the big jackpot Wednesday, and it is starting to climb again!

Saturday's Powerball drawing will be worth an estimated $340 million dollars!

If you can't wait, Friday's Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $308 million dollars.