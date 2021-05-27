MCSO looking for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run in Fountain Hills

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a hit and run driver who struck and killed a bicyclist early Tuesday morning.

Officials say sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., a white 2000 to 2002 Toyota Tundra collided with the bicyclist on McDowell Mountain Road, near Milepost 2 in Fountain Hills.

Deputies say a witness reported seeing the truck stopped at McDowell Mountain Regional Park, north of the crash scene.

The witness said they saw two unknown males wearing lime green, long sleeve shirts get out of the truck and inspect the right front corner of the vehicle.

Officials say the men were seen using tools trying to repair the damage to the front, right portion of the truck to include the right headlight, right front fender, and hood.

MCSO

Deputies say the truck was recorded going westbound through the intersection of Rio Verde Drive and 122nd Street at about 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011.