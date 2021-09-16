Watch
Man accused of secretly filming people in bathroom of Fountain Hills photo studio

Posted at 10:42 AM, Sep 16, 2021
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — A Valley man is accused of secretly filming people in a Fountain Hills photo studio.

According to official documents, two women came forward on Tuesday to report that they were being filmed in the bathroom of Showcase Theatre.

The women reportedly noticed the camera days before and removed an SD card from the recording device. Police say they watched the footage and saw multiple videos of themselves and other people changing clothes and using the bathroom. The video also showed the suspect, 52-year-old Stephane Pepin, adjusting the camera.

Pepin was interviewed by authorities and admitted to placing the camera for security purposes, but also accessing the camera wirelessly to watch people in the bathroom.

He was booked into jail on two charges of unlawful recording.

