Fountain Hills fountain lit up to show support for Ukraine

Fountain Hills
Posted at 10:59 AM, Mar 02, 2022
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — The famous Fountain Hills fountain is the latest Valley landmark to glow in support of Ukraine.

The town says the fountain will be lit blue and yellow every Wednesday night through March for Ukraine and its citizens.

The fountain runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the top of each hour.

The town of Gilbert also lit its water tower in the colors of Ukraine's flag last week in response to the current conflict in the region.

The Arizona State Capitol will also show colored lights this week, Governor Doug Ducey announced Tuesday.

Phoenix City Hall also lit up to show support for Ukraine, according to a tweet from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

