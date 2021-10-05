Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio wants to be the next mayor of Fountain Hills

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — Joe Arpaio is looking toward another run for public office.

Arpaio announced Tuesday that he plans to campaign to be the next mayor of the Town of Fountain Hills, where he currently lives.

Arpaio, 89, served as Maricopa County Sheriff for 24 years, where he was known for his controversial immigration policies and touted his “America’s toughest sheriff” catchphrase.

He was defeated by now-Sheriff Paul Penzone in 2016, and lost the Republican primary in 2020 to his former deputy Jerry Sheridan (Penzone was reelected in 2020).

In 2018, he also attempted a run for U.S. Senate but lost in the primary.

“It was an honor and a privilege serving the people of Maricopa County as their sheriff,” Arpaio said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Now, I want to directly give something back to my hometown of Fountain Hills, Arizona, which I love, utilizing my life experience and common sense to make Fountain Hills a better place to live.”

In a news release, Arpaio said his priorities as mayor are to attract new business to Fountain Hills, create jobs and economic growth, and increase tourism, along with reducing taxes and regulation, illegal immigration, and human smuggling.

In 2017, Arpaio was convicted of misdemeanor criminal contempt related to a federal case about his immigration policies when he was sheriff. He was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

The current mayor of Fountain Hills is Ginny Dickey. She has not yet announced what her future plans are.