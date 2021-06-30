Curious dog saves kitty stuffed in zipped-up cooler in Fountain Hills

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — A kitty named Juliane is alive thanks to an intuitive dog named Koda.

Officials with Fearless Kitty Rescue, a no-kill cat shelter in Fountain Hills, say on Saturday morning they discovered a cat that had been dumped on the donation bench at their shelter.

Koda, who was out on her morning walk, spotted a garbage bag that contained a zipped-up cooler sitting on the bench.

She ran to it and started sniffing around. When Koda’s owner opened the cooler a young female cat was stuffed inside.

Nobody knows for sure how long the cat was there or how much longer she would have survived if not found by Koda, said Teryn Jones with Fearless Kitty Rescue.

The team at the shelter named the cat Juliane, which in Danish means “fearless.”

Juliane is doing well and recovering at the FKR medical area after being seen and evaluated by staff at El Dorado Animal Hospital.

Jones says the kitty has a pre-existing condition which is being treated and she should be ready for adoption in a few weeks.

For those interested in adopting Juliane contact info@fearlesskittyrescue.org. To donate to Fearless Kitty Rescue to help with Juliane’s needs and the needs of the hundreds of kitties they care for, click here.

The shelter is in contact with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office about the incident. They're hoping to view neighboring security systems to see if cameras caught anything.