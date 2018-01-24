Authorities investigating homicide in Fountain Hills, no suspects in custody

abc15.com staff
3:50 PM, Jan 24, 2018
1 min ago
fountain hills | northeast valley

The incident is underway near Shea/Saguaro boulevards.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead in a Fountain Hills parking lot.

Deputies were called to the area of Shea and Saguaro boulevards early Wednesday morning after receiving reports of a body found in the area, officials said. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

An MCSO spokeswoman says they do not have a suspect in custody in connection with the incident.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time. 

Stay with ABC15 News, ABC15 Mobile and abc15.com for the latest information.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ