Authorities investigating homicide in Fountain Hills, no suspects in custody

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead in a Fountain Hills parking lot.

Deputies were called to the area of Shea and Saguaro boulevards early Wednesday morning after receiving reports of a body found in the area, officials said. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

An MCSO spokeswoman says they do not have a suspect in custody in connection with the incident.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

Stay with ABC15 News, ABC15 Mobile and abc15.com for the latest information.